"They had a mock-up of Kosovo down in Portland's industrial district, and we had horses pulling wagons and dead bodies. That was an interesting one, because the movie was filmed just after 9/11 and everybody was so on edge. They were shooting off all these fake bombs during the filming of this scene, but nobody had told the National Guard. They thought that the city of Portland was under attack for real and scrambled two fighter jets that went flying over our set, trying to figure out what was going on. It ended up on the news that night."