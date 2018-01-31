AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When I was in my early twenties, I smoked marijuana now and then. I liked it. It made me feel good and inspired my creativity and roused spiritual visions. But I reconsidered my use after encountering pagan magician Isaac Bonewits. He didn't have a moral objection to cannabis use, but believed it withered one's willpower and diminished one's determination to transform one's life for the better. For a year, I meditated on and experimented with his hypothesis. I found it to be true, at least for me. I haven't smoked since. My purpose in bringing this up is not to advise you about your relationship to drugs, but rather to urge you to question whether there are influences in your life that wither your willpower and diminish your determination to transform your life for the better. Now is an excellent time to examine this issue.