I'm happy to say that it was a fulfilling experience. I got a lot done, lost a little weight, and was better able to focus on the goals and resolutions I'd set for the new year. Also, just for the fun of it, I kept a notebook and filled it with all of the thoughts I had while sober. I figured that if people keep trip journals to log their experiences while on hallucinogens, then I should keep track of my adventures as a temporary sober person.