Since beginning that project, he has made our city an architectural home away from home. Last May, he redesigned chef Naoko Tamura's elegant Shizuku restaurant on Southwest Jefferson Street as an ethereal world of sunlight and undulating bamboo screens. In the Southeast suburb of Happy Valley, the Street of Dreams now contains a house unlike any other near Portland: a light-bathed structure of gently sloping roofs within a moat of patio, bending like an elbow around rolling greenery designed by the Japanese Garden's landscaper. It will be the model for a series of homes just like it.