SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The growth you can and should foster in the coming weeks will be stimulated by quirky and unexpected prods. To get you started, here are a few such prods. 1. What's your hidden or dormant talent, and what could you do to awaken and mobilize it? 2. What's something you're afraid of but might be able to turn into a resource? 3. If you were a different gender for a week, what would you do and what would your life be like? 4. Visualize a dream you'd like to have while you're asleep tonight. 5. If you could transform anything about yourself, what would it be? 6. Imagine you've won a free vacation to anywhere you want. Where would you go?