Of course, I shouldn't complain. It's nice that we're growing up together as a couple and that we're at a place in life where we can invest in our living space. After all, my girlfriend used to be the only bit of pleasantry in the bedroom. Now, we have so much nice shit that when I go to bed at night, I rest my head on my pillow (one of the two we actually use), close my eyes, and say, "Goodnight room. Goodnight moon. Goodnight bedside table that won't store my lube. Goodnight useless pillows. Goodnight useless chair. Goodnight framed posters from college everywhere."