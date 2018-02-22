Last winter's snowstorm wreaked havoc on the city. But this year—by some lucky combination of late snowfall, smart drivers and salted roads—we got it through it unscathed.
Seems like a lot of you were out enjoying the short-lived weather and documenting the white-cloaked city. We asked for submission of those snaps in a "Spring Snow Photo Contest." And we got a lot—more than 50 shots.
There were snarling cats, cats on sleds, dogs in sweaters, kids making snow angels and plenty of cityscapes.
But ultimately, this majestic snow-shrouded statue and golden sunset won the day:
Congratulations, Deb Galardi: You get $60 in gift certificates to the Mississippi Pizza Pub, a 10-pack of TriMet passes and bragging rights!
Here are some of the other, almost-equally amazing photos readers submitted:
