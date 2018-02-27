One of her most lasting works—the only one to transfer to the screen as an object of obsession—was a 1971 dystopia called The Lathe of Heaven. It was set in 2002, in a broken-down, totalitarian Portland where the book's protagonist discovers he can control reality with his dreams. North Portland DIY concert space Anarres Infoshop (named after Le Guin's fictional planet where gender is utterly fluid, from her novel The Left Hand of Darkness) will pay tribute to the author with a screening of the 1980 cult TV movie based on the book. We decided to put our hypothesis to the test by stacking up Le Guin's predicted future Portland against the genuine article.