GEMINI (May 21-June 20): No one can be somewhat pregnant. You either are or you're not. But from a metaphorical perspective, your current state is a close approximation to that impossible condition. Are you or are you not going to commit yourself to birthing a new creation? Decide soon, please. Opt for one or the other resolution; don't remain in the gray area. And there's more to consider. You are indulging in excessive in-betweenness in other areas of your life, as well. You're almost brave and sort of free and semi-faithful. My advice about these halfway states is the same: Either go all the way or else stop pretending you might.