Last time we ventured into Willamette Week's morgue, we unearthed amazing old photos of '90s ravers.
This Thursday we are throwing it back to past Portland protests.
Now seems like an apt time to look back at our city's historical activism. Last year's massive protests often ended in all-out street brawls—the scale of which put the city under watch by the Homeland Security. And two weeks from now, a "Student Walkout to End Gun Violence" will likely draw another big, albeit less violent, crowd.
So whether it's for vintage style, spirit or sign-making inspiration, check out these retro photos of Portland protests:
