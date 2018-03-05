"The groups we donate to are all wonderful, legal, organizations who are doing their damndest to help people," Dawn says. "From the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization helping immigrants to become self-sufficient in their new communities to the NAACP trying to make sure every person in this country is able to vote and participate in democracy. It's strange to me those ideas, while nestled in the fun vibe of getting a manicure, are somehow too scandalous for TV. But Trump can call Africa a shithole, and there's 50,000 episodes of Law & Order-esque shows that deal with the most detailed horrors of the world seemingly aired at any moment, and both those things are fine to air?"