VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The English word "velleity" refers to an empty wish that has no power behind it. If you feel a longing to make a pilgrimage to a holy site, but can't summon the motivation to actually do so, you are under the spell of velleity. Your fantasy of communicating with more flair and candor is a velleity if you never initiate the practical steps to accomplish that goal. Most of us suffer from this weakness at one time or another. But the good news, Virgo, is that you are primed to overcome your version of it during the next six weeks. Life will conspire to assist you if you resolve to turn your wishywashy wishes into potent action plans—and then actually carry out those plans.