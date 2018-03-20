It's a long story, but my wife and I ended up spending part of our honeymoon in Bosnia. Sarajevo is more romantic than you might expect, so long as you don't get hung up on sniper positions or the few remaining bombed-out buildings—and so long as you like sausage. Everywhere you go, there will be cevapi, the national dish of Bosnia and one thing the Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks can agree on. The finger-sized, skinless and heavily spiced beef sausage is served with chopped white onions, sour cream and a little red pepper sauce. They're such a part of the national mindset that when you order a hamburger it may well just be a giant cevap. The best in Portland is at Two Brothers, where you'll find cevapi that come fresh off the grill with a light crust of caramelization and plated with a little pile of onions and two neat scoops of sour cream and pepper sauce, plus a round of hot, soft bread. For all the lovers out there, a sharable plate of 10 is just $13. MARTIN CIZMAR.