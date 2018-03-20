Happy-hour burger at Little Bird, $6
215 SW 6th Ave., 503-688-5952, littlebirdbistro.com.
Before 6 pm, after 10 pm and all day Sunday, in the bar of downtown French bistro Little Bird, gain access to a true Portland marvel: a $6 double-stacked brioche-bun brie burger literally cheaper than at Burgerville. It comes à l'américaine and reassuringly greasy.
Half-Reuben at East Side Deli Madison, $7
1109 SE Madison St., 503-206-8107, pdxdeli.com.
East Side Deli understands that meat makes the sandwich, and its toasted Reuben is a mountain of beef and Swiss that makes even the halfer a hearty meal. The new Madison Street bar in the former Mad Sons offers cheap booze, pinball and a whole upstairs arcade.
Almost There burger at Stoopid Burger, $9 with fries
2329 NE Glisan St., 503-477-5779.
The Ocean food mall's Stoopid Burger is home to $15 monstrosities too large to fathom—but for the budget-minded the "Almost There" strips Stoopid's ostentatious house style down to the nuts and bolts. Cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Stoopid Sauce, super-fresh—it comes out looking like the burger emoji, and lacks for nothing.
Fried chicken sandwich at Basilisk, $9
820 NE 27th Ave., 503-234-7151, basiliskpdx.com.
Cart the towering, double-thick, fried chicken sandwich from fast-casual Basilisk over to whiskey bar Paydirt in the same food mall, and you make a lot of new friends. "Oh my God," says your new admirer. "Where did you get that?" You got it at Basilisk, and it's the best fried chicken sandwich in Portland. Spicy fried chicken sandwich at
Fried chicken sandwich at Kingsland Kitchen, $10
319 SW Pine St., 971-300-3118, kingslandkitchen.com.
The saucy fried chicken at downtown fast-casual English spot Kingsland is a gob-smackingly chili-spiced take on a General Tso's sandwich. Saucy sweet heat, aged cheddar, slightly smushy breading and a wealth of very English "gherkin mayo" mash up three continents' worth of junk food into joyous ecstasy.
Five-spice pulled-pork sandwich at Devil's Dill, $10.25
1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-8067, devilsdill.com.
In a world of Caviar, Hawthorne spot Devil's Dill is one of the only places in town to o er late night delivery utterly free—unless you want to eat your sandwich with a beer at the No Fun bar next door. The No. 1 is the sandwich we always return to: tender, slaw-topped five-spice pork cooked up to 15 hours, then slathered in bright chili-garlic sauce.
