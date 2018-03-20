The Five Best Places to Get Noodles in a Bowl For Under $15

Khao piek sen at Cully Central, $7
4579 NE Cully Blvd., 503-206-8911.
Cully Central is something unique in Portland: a Lao beer bar. Co-owned by the people behind the Khao Niew food cart in Happy Valley, the bar turns out dishes you can't find anywhere else, in particular a subtle khao piek sen chicken noodle soup often eaten for breakfast in Laos, with thick and chewy rice noodles and a light cinnamon and pepper broth.
Judy's Noodles at Shandong, $10
3724 NE Broadway, 503-287-0331, shandongportland.com.
Among the many chopstick-thick, freshmade noodles at Northeast Broadway's Shandong, the best by far are the simplest. Judy's Noodles are a mix of spinach and scallion greens, garlic and jalapeño—a spicy, savory showcase for the chewy splendor of the noodles themselves. Jja jiang mian at Taipei Noodle
Jja jiang mian at Haus, $10.25
11642 NE Halsey St., 503-206-5090, taipeinoodlehaus.com.
The improbably named Taipei Noodle Haus—neither Taiwanese nor German— makes thick, irregular to the point of ugly, but toothsome hand-pulled noodles. Get the Korean-Chinese jja jiang mian—a wealth of black-bean ferment found nowhere better than here.
Pappardelle at Gumba, $12
Cart pod at Northeast 23rd Avenue and Alberta Street, 503-975-5951.
An opulent plate of thick, hand-pulled pappardelle pasta swimming in a thick, rustic shortrib sugo and sprinkled with a garnish of toasted breadcrumbs and edible flowers seems more "special occasion" than "casual lunch." But at Gumba, a wood-laden little cart parked in a barren lot on Alberta, one of Portland's most satisfying pasta dishes runs a scant $12.
Beef noodle soup at Wei Wei, $13
7835 SE 13th Ave., 503-946-1732.
The Taiwanese beef noodle soup is a beast, managing a difficult balancing act between hearty and light and between noodle soup and beef stew, with chunks of fatty, tender braised beef floating in one of the most warming and rewarding broths in Southeast. Even without the hand-pulled, thick wheat noodles, it'd be a knockout.
