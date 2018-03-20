Cheese slice at Checkerboard, $3
126 SW 2nd Ave. (Pine Street Market), checkerboardpdx.com.
Checkerboard is a dumb name. But this rebranded pizza spot from Ken Forkish makes heavenly New Yorkish pizza dough with just a bit of Neapolitan-style char: a pizza orphan living in the best of both worlds. Treat it like a slice-shaped bread stick: Order a cheese slice.
DeFino Slice at Scottie's Pizza Parlor, $4
2128 SE Division St., 971-544-7878, scottiespizzaparlor.com.
Square DeFino slices are made of a specially fermented dough, which manages a caramelized crust on the edges while maintaining a floppy vessel for the generous islands surrounded by (not floating in) sauce. It's simple. Its revelatory. Get 'em while they last.
Pepperoni slice at Escape From New York Pizza, $4.20
622 NW 23rd Ave., 503-227-5423, efnypizza.net.
Escape From New York has been here so long it has, indeed, escaped New York: Getting a pepperoni slice with long-proofed dough, sweet red sauce and generous mozzarella has become Portland's greatest and longest-running pizza tradition—as has getting ribbed a bit by owner Phil Geffner when you come in.
Four-topping slice, salad bar and drink at Flying Pie, $9.50
7804 SE Stark St., 503-254-2016; 5314 N Lombard St., 503-822-0157; flying-pie.com.
A big, thick, cheesy Flying Pie slice would ground not merely birds but some small hang gliders, and for $8.50 you get that, a massive salad bar plate and a Coke. Add a quarter, get a basic topping. Add 50 cents, get a fancy one.
Fennel sausage pie at Pyro Pizza, $10
1204 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-929-1404, pyropizzacart.com.
OK, fine—Pyro's wood-fired oven chars up some of the best single-serve pizza in Portland: a footwide disc whose dough sports bubbles of char, delicious chew and a grip of housemade mozzarella on top. Though we'd loved the Otto's pepperoni pie in the past, we have slowly come to appreciate the unsubtle splendor of the Nicky's sausage laced with fennel and accompanied by red onion.
