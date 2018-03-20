OK, fine—Pyro's wood-fired oven chars up some of the best single-serve pizza in Portland: a footwide disc whose dough sports bubbles of char, delicious chew and a grip of housemade mozzarella on top. Though we'd loved the Otto's pepperoni pie in the past, we have slowly come to appreciate the unsubtle splendor of the Nicky's sausage laced with fennel and accompanied by red onion.