SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There's a narrow waterway between Asia and Europe. In the fifth century B.C., Persian King Xerxes had two bridges built across it so he could invade Greece with his army. But a great storm swept through and smashed his handiwork. Xerxes was royally peeved. He ordered his men to whip the uncooperative sea and brand it with hot irons, all the while shouting curses at it, like "You are a turbid and briny river." I recommend that you do something similar, Scorpio. Has Nature done anything to inconvenience you? Show it who's the Supreme Boss! APRIL FOOL! I lied. The truth is, now is an excellent time for you to become more attuned and in love with a Higher Power, however you define that. What's greater than you and bigger than your life and wilder than you can imagine? Refine your practice of the art of surrender.