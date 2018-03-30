SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): I'm about to say things that sound extraordinary. And it's possible that they are in fact a bit overblown. But even if that's the case, I trust that there is a core of truth in them. So rejoice in their oracular radiance. First, if you have been hoping for a miracle cure, the next four weeks will be a time when you're more likely than usual to find it or generate it. Second, if you have fantasized about getting help to address a seemingly irremediable problem, asking aggressively for that help now will lead to at least a partial fix. Third, if you have wondered whether you could ever retrieve a lost or missing part of your soul, the odds are more in your favor than they've been in a long time.