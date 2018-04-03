The driver of a stolen Stumptown Coffee truck—who was maybe blacked out on cold brew—led police on "slow speed" chase through northern L.A. yesterday morning, Eater L.A. first reported.
Before entering the Placerita Canyon freeway and pulling "a few erratic moves," the stolen truck belonging to the Portland-based coffee company was allegedly driven in circles in a parking lot, hitting one car.
Local TV news station ABC7 caught someone of the chase on video. The big-box truck is shown wobbling slowly down the freeway after apparently have sped over a spike strip.
After a roughly 40-minute pursuit, the driver slowly stops the vehicle near a median, hops over it and runs into the opposite lanes of traffic.
"Oh! OK, the suspect is jumping out over the…oh, Southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway!" the newscaster exclaims, as the driver dodges oncoming cars Frogger-style before fleeing down a grassy knoll and eventually being apprehended by 10 L.A. police officers.
No one was injured in the odd, erratic pursuit and the suspect is currently in California police custody.
