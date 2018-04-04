Whatever you decide to do, make some agreements before you start. Trying new things only feels safe if you both know you can change your mind at any time. So promise each other that if either of you is uncomfortable you'll stop what you're doing right away. Not only that, but have a backup plan ready. There's nothing wrong with falling back on your reliable favorites. In fact, changing your minds about the new thing will be easier if you already have a plan in place for connecting. That way you're not stopping sex or play or date night all together, you're just changing course a little bit.