LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Singer-songwriter Roy Orbison achieved great success in the 1960s, charting 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40. But his career declined after that. Years later, in 1986, filmmaker David Lynch asked him for the right to use his tune "In Dreams" for the movie Blue Velvet. Orbison denied the request, but Lynch incorporated the tune anyway. Surprise! Blue Velvet was nominated for an Academy Award and played a big role in reviving Orbison's fame. Later the singer came to appreciate not only the career boost, but also Lynch's unusual aesthetic, testifying that the film gave his song an "otherworldly quality that added a whole new dimension." Now let's meditate on how this story might serve as a parable for your life. Was there an opportunity that you once turned down but will benefit from anyway? Or is there a current opportunity that maybe you shouldn't turn down, even if it seems odd?