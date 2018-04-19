For the most part, internet stardom is weird and confusing.
(A video of a kid yodeling in the aisle of a small-town Walmart, for example, can quickly go viral and send said kid to Coachella.)
And sometimes, without trying, you find yourself briefly catapulted to the halls of internet fame.
That's what happened to local tech executive Amy Dunn—who recently found a photo of her jokingly aggressive goodbye party cake at the top of BuzzFeed's "16 Savage Cakes" list.
"Goodbye forever!," the cake, which is number 10 on the list, reads above a skeleton hand giving the middle finger.
Dunn tweeted yesterday that she found out about the list after Google-searching her Twitter handle.
"I could not be more pleased," she wrote.
Dunn says she had the cake made at a local Safeway when she left her gig as quizmaster at the Laurelwood Brew Pub in Sellwood.
After two years of "testing the knowledge of inebriated people," Dunn says she was looking for just the right message. "I knew a cake was the perfect way to say 'I love you and will miss you dearly' and 'You're all assholes.'"
Dunn adds that she was "honored" when both the Safeway baker and her Lyft driver wanted to take photos of the cake she'd designed.
"I was shocked to see it on the BuzzFeed list," Dunn says. "I'm nerdily proud of that cake. And now, all of my colleagues expect snarky cakes for every major milestone of our lives."
