Cold, dark movie theaters are an obvious place to seek refuge from the heat, but $11 is a hefty price to pay if you're mostly just looking to get out of the sun. One of the few second-run theaters left in town, Academy's tickets are only $2 on Tuesdays and $4 the rest of the week. This summer, Academy is upping its repertory screenings to two titles a week. For the price of a first-run ticket, you can see a double or even triple feature. There's ample seating in the vaguely art deco foyer, and since the theater serves thick slices of pizza from Flying Pie next door, it's hardly a bad place to hang out between movies.