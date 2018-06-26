I decided I wanted to photograph a bunch of people for the next book, and thought buying a van and traveling around in it would be a good start. At the time [2010], vans weren't even remotely the thing they are now. I would look at vans on this forum called the Samba, and I would daydream while looking at them. All of a sudden this [book deal] happened and I was like, "OK, I'm buying one of these things." Instagram had just started, and I was like, "Oh, I can take photos and put them on Instagram," which I didn't see anyone doing. People were posting photos of their lattes and shit, and I decided to post photos of this life I wanted to live.