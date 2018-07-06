Is there any prize more precious than knowing your calling? Can any other satisfaction compare with the joy of understanding why you're here on earth? In my view, it's the supreme blessing: to have discovered the tasks that can ceaselessly educate and impassion you; to do the work or play that enables you to offer your best gifts; to be intimately engaged with an activity that consistently asks you to overcome your limitations and grow into a more complete version of yourself. For some people, their calling is a job: marine biologist, kindergarten teacher, advocate for the homeless. For others, it's a hobby, like long-distance-running, bird-watching, or mountainclimbing. St. Therese of Lisieux said, "My calling is love!" Poet Marina Tsvetaeva said her calling was "To listen to my soul." Do you know yours, Libra? Now is an excellent time to either discover yours or home in further on its precise nature.