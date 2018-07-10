This isn't the first time Giovanni flew the stable. In May, he escaped through a gap in his owner's fence and wandered around Alberta until Multnomah County Animal Services escorted him home. The officers allegedly fixed the fence, but if so, how did Giovanni escape a second time? Will there be a third? Has the brave little horse written a manifesto of his ultimate political goals? How can we donate to his cause? So many questions. Yet one thing is for certain: Nobody keeps Giovanni in a corner. MIA VICINO.