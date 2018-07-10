When he first signed up for ride share, after being laid off from his corporate job at Papa Murphy's, Timm was determined to stand out. Around the holidays, he'd deck out his car with a Christmas tree and serve passengers hot cocoa. But that would last for only a month or so. He needed a more permanent hook. Several guests had commented on his car's futuristic look. So Timm—a self-described "tech and sci-fi guy"—decided to run with it.