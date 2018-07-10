When Alan Bell started his food cart, Hana's PDX (@hanas_pdx), he didn't just bring authentic, New Orleans-style snowballs to Portland—he also introduced the city to Kool-Aid pickles. A fixture of gas stations all over the South, they're exactly what they sound like: dill pickles that have been drained of their brine and steeped in different flavors of Kool-Aid, like tropical punch or peach mango.