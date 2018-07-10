As experts on the U.S. Constitution, teams engage in simulated congressional hearings, where they're quizzed on such topics as "The Philosophical and Historical Foundations of the American Political System," "How Changes in the Constitution Have Furthered the Ideals in the Declaration of Independence" and "Twenty-first Century Challenges to American Constitutional Democracy." And for six of the past seven years, the top prize has been traded between two Portland high schools, Grant and Lincoln.