Insects Szabo and Radany bring to their events include beetles, scorpions, tarantulas and something called a "vinegaroon" that gets its name from the vinegar-scented liquid it sprays when it feels threatened. It's no wonder that the most frequently asked questions the Insectarium gets are, "Do the bugs bite? Are they poisonous?" To which Szabo and Radany reply no. The public's fear and misconceptions about bugs are what inspired the duo to continue educating people about them.