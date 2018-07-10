In March, Oaks Park (7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, oakspark.com) added a stomach-churning new attraction. Adrenaline Peak is a German-designed purple-and-pink behemoth, with a 97-degree loop, corkscrew turns and an insane vertical drop.
In a roller coaster-deprived city like Portland, it seems like a monster. But how does it stack up in the eyes of an expert? To find out, we took Terry Currier—who, in addition to being the owner of legendary record store Music Millennium, is a confessed roller-coaster junkie—on his first ride and asked for his assessment.
As told to Sam Gehrke: "You immediately go straight up in the air. It's kind of like based on the Superman coasters that they have at some of the Six Flags parks around the country. When you get to the top, there's a brief delay, then immediately you go straight down and you hear everybody scream on the coaster at that point and time. It goes into a series of loops and turns. The ride doesn't seem to take any longer than 20 seconds, and then you're back at the beginning. The Adrenaline Peak is a pretty good little coaster. It's definitely an upgrade from the coaster that was here."
Comments