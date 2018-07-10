Since the mural went up May 1, Rather Severe has been hard at work on other projects that celebrate the diversity of their locations, like a series inside Patrick Lynch Elementary referencing each of 20-plus ethnic heritages represented by the school's student body. Nazir has also commissioned Stommel and Czekalski to give his double-decker the Rather Severe treatment as well, which should be a considerable upgrade over the tags creeping onto the bus's north-facing side.