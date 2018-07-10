Sometimes, the best answer to graffiti is more graffiti.
In April, Jon Stommel and Travis Czekalski, together known as the art duo Rather Severe (rather-severe.com), were hired by the owner of Southeast Hawthorne brunch cart Fried Egg I'm in Love to replace the crude, racist graffiti long scrawled on an adjacent wall with something in their signature style, viewable in all five quadrants—sprawling murals with thick, endless lines and brightly colored cartoon characters that look like Adventure Time on acid.
Stommel and Czekalski decided to create a piece honoring the culture of Fried Egg's neighbor, Egyptian coffee bus Tov Coffee & Tea, with anthropomorphic characters like a sphinx holding a coffee cup and a pyramid smiling bashfully.
"It's nice that we can respond to this really dumb, poorly drawn racist shit with a mural that celebrates [owner Joe Nazir's] Egyptian culture," says Stommel.
Since the mural went up May 1, Rather Severe has been hard at work on other projects that celebrate the diversity of their locations, like a series inside Patrick Lynch Elementary referencing each of 20-plus ethnic heritages represented by the school's student body. Nazir has also commissioned Stommel and Czekalski to give his double-decker the Rather Severe treatment as well, which should be a considerable upgrade over the tags creeping onto the bus's north-facing side.
"You can post it to social media and let people know you're outraged by it, or you can come in and paint it over before it gains any traction," Stommel says. "Erasing this stuff right away is definitely the right way to deal with it."
