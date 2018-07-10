Boo Boo spent his days strolling down Northeast Alberta Street, graciously posing for adoring fans who would snap images and post them on Instagram with the unique hashtag. One of his favorite spots to lounge around was Frock Boutique. Owner Ali Wykhuis says Boo Boo as a "total celebrity" who loved sleeping on the merchandise. In fact, a sign had to be posted on the door reminding employees to "do a Boo Boo check" before leaving, because the silly old boy would sometimes get locked inside the shop overnight.