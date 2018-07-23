Whether it's a testament to nostalgia, or indicative of awful internet streaming, Bend, Ore., is now home to the nation's last Blockbuster.
Apart from employee uniforms—which now include shirts that read "Last Blockbuster in America"—nothing has changed in the last two decades.
As a Central Oregon native who spent countless childhood evenings roaming the video rental store's isles, I can also confirm it smells the same.
For Portlanders who have yet to make a trip to the historic institution, here's a look at what you're missing:
