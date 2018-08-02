AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The questions you've been asking aren't bad or wrong. But they're not exactly relevant or helpful, either. That's why the answers you've been receiving aren't of maximum use. Try these questions instead. 1. What experience or information would you need to heal your divided sense of loyalty? 2. How can you attract an influence that would motivate you to make changes you can't quite accomplish under your own power? 3. Can you ignore or even dismiss the 95 percent of your fear that's imaginary so you'll be able to focus on the five percent that's truly worth meditating on? 4. If I assured you that you have the intelligence to beautify an ugly part of your world, how would you begin?