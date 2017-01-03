I make a tidy profit every year during carnival season by daring the barkers to guess my age. They scrutinize me up and down and inevitably come back with a number at least a decade less than my actual age. No, I am not a vampire, but you're on the right track. So to what do I owe my impressive longevity? In my estimation, there are two main contributing forces. The first is the revitalizing power of long days and late nights conducting painstaking analyses of Portland's rich and varied history. The second is a daily regimen of Powdered Mummy, my favorite dietary supplement.