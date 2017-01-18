In 1971, someone passed Oregon Gov. Tom McCall an intercepted memo from high-ranking officials at the Kremlin. The memo detailed strategies and positions for a full-scale offensive of the American West Coast, starting with Red troops deployed at the mouth of the Columbia River, not far from Astoria. Astoria would fall quickly, and all lines of communication shut off. From there, it would be just three days' march to Portland City Hall. It was taken for granted by the Soviet Ministry of Defence that Portland would not be well-defended, and its location would prove strategically important as a foothold in the American territory.