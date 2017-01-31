And off they would go, battling the current, fighting to keep their tiny snouts above water. It took about 30 minutes for the swiftest whistlepig to emerge on the opposite bank, famished, and when it did, it would be met with a decision: to eat from one of two bowls, one containing iceberg lettuce and the other winter brassicas. Whichever green it sampled first would provide incontestable proof of either a long winter or early spring.