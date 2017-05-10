In the autumn of 1900, at the northern end of Union Avenue, there lived a man identified as the Big German. This man was so easily infuriated by passersby that he determined something needed to be done about it. He was antagonized by bicyclists especially, so much so that he came up with a plan to hide next to the road for much of the day, waiting for any unsuspecting cyclist who had the misfortune of passing through the area. Whenever one did, he would pop up from his spot with a mighty roar and attempt to startle them into the gutter.