The Big Austrian leapt at him with feline agility, armed himself with a jar of pickles off the shelf and cracked the Swede in the head. Everything went dark for the Swede. Several days later, he awoke on the floor. From the corner of the shack, the Austrian's blue eyes glared icily. "I apologize. I do not like to fight, but that last thing you said was very smug and I couldn't help myself. Now, where were we? I wanted you to know that I do not have any animus toward bicyclists in particular. I simply do not sleep well in my house because the smell of vinegar keeps me awake. So, I sometimes sleep in the road. I have found it a very peaceful place, though recently bicyclists have been passing through the area. Sometimes, they startle me awake. I might sometimes come across as an ogre when that happens."