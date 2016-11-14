NEWSLETTER SIGN UPS:
WW's cover story and culture highlights, plus tons of great tickets to win and events to check out. Sent every Wednesday.
Devour
WW's curation of the freshest food and drink news of the week, complete with restaurant reviews and event picks. Sent every other Monday.
Get Busy
WW's music and entertainment event picks for the week. Sent every Friday.
Potlander
WW is keeping tabs on the latest Cannabis industry policies, as well as looking for the next great strain and a fresh piece to smoke it in.
DubDubDeals
WW's store featuring exclusive discounts to local restaurants, yoga studios and more.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram | @willametteweek
Twitter | @wweek
Facebook | Willamette Week
Google+ | Willamette Week
Pinterest | Willamette Week
Comments