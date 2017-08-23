Wednesday, August 23
The Transplants
The anti-transplantphobia standup showcase returns after almost a year off. James Bosquez hosts, and Jacob Christopher will headline the lineup of all Portland comedy imports. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 888-643-8669, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm. $10. 21+.
Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade
Attend a lecture on the search for the actual Holy Grail before watching the second-best Indiana Jones movie—we're talking Nazis, a zeppelin and snakes. It always has to be snakes. OMSI Empirical Theater, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6:30 pm. $7. All ages.
Thursday, August 24
Secret Drum Band
The secret of Portland's Secret Drum Band is that while it is indeed a band made up of five drummers, the music it makes is not just a cacophonous assault, but more like painting with percussion. Dynamics, the group's debut album, is an extension of leader Lisa Schonberg's entomological studies, evoking the rhythms of nature in ways that are, at turns, soothing and chaotic. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., 503-236-9672, whiteowlsocialclub.com. 8 pm. Free. 21+.
Whiskey, Cold Brews & Runderwear
Run four miles, drink some cold brew and indulge in some Bull Run whiskey, all in the comfort of your own underwear. There are talks of free and discounted skivvies, but you already know your underoos are on point. Fleet Feet Sports, 2258 NW Raleigh St., 503-525-2122, fleetfeetsports.com. 6:30 pm. Free.
Friday, August 25
Shelley Short
Veteran singer-songwriter Shelley Short inaugurates Portland's newest folk venue to celebrate the release of her new album, Pacific City, a collection of Pacific Northwest country that's as cool, crisp and delicate as the air in the Oregon coastal town that serves as its namesake. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Ct., 503-240-6088. 8 pm. $10. 21+.
Mulholland Drive
Even if you believe David Lynch's nightmarish tale of a Hollywood amnesiac is totally meaningless and doesn't amount to any kind of coherent story, it's still a mindfucking masterpiece. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 Park Ave., 503-221-1156, nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $9.
Saturday, August 26
MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst
The second year of the music festival Voltron, known as MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst, is full of legends: punk godfather Iggy Pop, East Coast rap icon Nas and Beck, the funky Scientologist. But don't be surprised if the act everyone comes away talking about is South African freak rappers Die Antwoord—even if most of the talk is along the lines of, "What the hell was that?!" Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Southwest Naito Parkway at Yamhill Street. See projectpabst.com for tickets and complete schedule. Through Aug. 27. 21+.
Portland Taco Festival
There is tequila, a chihuahua beauty contest, live lucha libre and a whole mess of tacos, from al pastor to barbacoa, Middle Eastern tacos and "desert tacos." Consider it a Cinco de Mayo sorority party up at the horse track. Fun, but will you feel guilty tomorrow? Portland Meadows, 1001 N Schmeer Rd., portlandtacofestival.com. Noon-8 pm Saturday-Sunday. $12 for taco fest, $20 for Tequila expo.
Sunday, August 27
Hawthorne Street Fair
Catch music at 38th Avenue or a drink at the beer gardens at Bazi Bierbrasserie on 32nd. There's also a bounce house, free ukulele classes and vintage clothing pop-ups. And you know New Seasons will be on its samples A-game. Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard between 30th and 50th avenues, hawthornepdx.com. 11 am-7 pm. Free. All ages.
Middle East Festival
Get your kebab, gyro and baklava on at St. George Orthodox church for the 40th annual Middle East fest—with a full—on Orthodox choir kicking out the a cappella jams from 2-4 pm, then a bunch of folk dancing to much less reverent music. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 NE 162nd Ave., 503-255-6055, stgeorgeportland.org.
Monday, August 28
The Movie Quiz
Finally put that film degree to the test as you and up to three of your friends prove how much you know about Pedro Almodovar's 1970s short films and which Alfred Hitchcock movies the director didn't make a cameo in. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 9:30 pm. $6. All ages.
Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud
Anne Helen Petersen's new book is all about women being unruly. At her book event, the former Buzzfeed columnist and gossip expert will address how all sorts of celebrities are "acting out" and pushing the societal boundary of womanhood—and how people just love to love and hate them for it. Powell's Books on Hawthorne, 723 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-288-4651, powells.com. 7:30 pm, Free.
Tuesday, August 29
Pie Harder
Pie Hard 2: Pie Harder will be offering up some of the best deep-dish pies in town—with happy hour beer and thick mini-slabs from Baby Doll, Ex Novo, East Glisan, Pizza Jerk, Ranch and Via Chicago, plus dessert pies to boot. Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N Cook St., 503-265-8002. 5-9 pm. $27. Tickets at bit.ly/pieharder.
OK Chorale Rooftop Campfire Sing-Along
Portland's drop-in choir, OK Chorale, leads a "campfire sing-along" on the Revolution Hall roof deck. Even if you hate the sound of the human voice, you can't beat the view. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 503-288-3895, revolutionhall.com. 6:30 pm. $20 advance, $22 day of show. 21+.
Comments