MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst

The second year of the music festival Voltron, known as MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst, is full of legends: punk godfather Iggy Pop, East Coast rap icon Nas and Beck, the funky Scientologist. But don't be surprised if the act everyone comes away talking about is South African freak rappers Die Antwoord—even if most of the talk is along the lines of, "What the hell was that?!" Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Southwest Naito Parkway at Yamhill Street. See projectpabst.com for tickets and complete schedule. Through Aug. 27. 21+.