Cunningham: [My band's manager] was like, "Yeah, these guys are looking to replace their drummer but it's kind of on the down-low because their drummer doesn't know yet and they still have some gigs. They don't want to sack him until they somebody because labels are starting to show serious interest in the band, they could get signed pretty soon here. Would your guy be willing to learn some songs and maybe come down at the end of the week?" This was on a, like, Sunday or something. So I had about three days to listen to some demos. I did the best I could to learn some of that stuff but it wasn't a whole lot of time. I went down that Thursday night and stayed at Art's house, crashed on his couch. We hung out, me and Craig. We had a good time, went out to a couple clubs, some titty bars. It was just pretty obvious that we hung out together pretty well….We jammed on Sunday before I left, on just the drum kit they had. It seemed pretty cool. I didn't have any of the material down pat but it seemed like it would probably work out. It was like, well, I'll go back to Seattle and woodshed for a week and then come back down and have a full, bonafide audition.