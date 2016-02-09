Deresh and Stanek started working on the album six years ago. Of the 138 songs they wrote, 24 made the final cut. Deresh emphasizes the album has no overarching theme. But, having been written during the height of Portland's growth period, from 2010 to the present, the nods to change are impossible to ignore. "Heyday/ We know that nothing lasts forever/ These days we're living in our minds," goes the chorus of "Heyday," a densely layered track reminiscent of Modest Mouse. On "Time Was Slow," the nostalgia stretches back even further, to "the summer of 1993," when "the world was with my friends and me/ Anything was possible."