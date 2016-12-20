Years DJing: 23.
Genres: Electro, techno, '80s, disco, dirty, hip-hop, pop, rock, noise, rare-to-find, doo-wop.
Where you can catch me regularly: Blowpony at Bossanova Ballroom, third Saturday of the month.
Craziest gig: A break-in party situated at a school. It was ages ago, in another city. It was adrenaline-filled because the police showed up and there were people running everywhere, but not really in fear—more or less laughing and kinda taking in that the police can't really arrest over 300 people. It was intense and kinda funny.
My go-to records: Le Tigre, "Deceptacon"; Dead Kennedys, "California über Alles"; Gravy Train, "Hella Nervous"; Beth Ditto, "Open Heart Surgery"; Kleenex/Liliput, "Heidi's Head."
Don't ever ask me to play…: Eminem.
NEXT GIG: Airick X spins at Blowpony's Christ-Mess at Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., with Lady Bear, Aurora, Matt Consola and Just Dave, on Saturday, Dec. 24. 9 pm. $7. 21+.
