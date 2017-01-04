Today, Larry Crane—Smith's archivist and owner of Jackpot Studios, where parts of Either/Or were mixed—shared details of the reissue with The New York Times. He says there were plans to release an expanded Either/Or a decade ago, but he unearthed so many quality demos "[t]he bonus tracks would've swamped the album." Instead, many of those unreleased songs were compiled for 2007's New Moon. Yet more rarities were included on the soundtrack for the documentary Heaven Adores You.