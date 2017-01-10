Robert Frank's chronicle of the Rolling Stones' debaucherous 1972 tour is so notorious that there are legal restrictions on when and how it can be shown. But considering the Stones are somehow still alive and chicken-walking—a documentary on the band's 2016 trek across Latin America screens the next day—what was once a voyeuristic cautionary tale is now a testament to the life-sustaining properties of groupies and cocaine. 7 pm Friday, Jan. 13.