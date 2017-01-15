Last year, Pickathon set the bar pretty high for itself. For its first 17 editions, the music festival held in the woods just outside Portland distinguished itself with unique atmosphere and high-quality booking across the board, not necessarily big names. That changed a bit in 2016, when it roped in the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Beach House, Yo La Tengo and the newly reunited Wolf Parade—acts that could've headlined by themselves in any other year. It was the festival's most top-heavy lineup yet.
So, what would Pickathon do for a followup? We found out last night at Revolution Hall. And while not quite as huge as last year, it's still impressive. Retro-soul has always been a big draw for the festival's top slots, and this year it's landed its biggest name in that field: Charles Bradley. One of the most intensely passionate performers currently touring, the 68-year-old Screaming Eagle of Soul had to cancel a swath of shows late last year after being diagnosed with stomach cancer, and while there hasn't been many updates regarding his health, the fact that he's picking up dates on several festivals has to be a good sign. There's also Southern rockers (and kinda, sorta locals) Drive-By Truckers, who, like Tweedy, are such an obvious fit for Pickathon it's amazing that this'll be their first time. And then there's indie-rock legends Dinosaur Jr., who've entered the 12th year of arguably the most successful reunion ever. If they end up doing a late-night set in the Galaxy Barn, it's damn near a lock to supersede Thee Oh Sees' as the most epic ever. And I hate describing things as "epic," but what other word are you gonna use?
That's the big three. As always, though, the strength of Pickathon is in its undercard. Highlights include awe-inspiring Swedish psych-revivalists Dungen, proto- and post-punk icons Robyn Hitchcock and Jonathan Richman, iconoclastic multi-hyphenate Xenia Rubinos, R&B mood-queens KING and ultimate Pickathon fan-boy Ty Segall, making his fourth appearance. There's also a trove of emerging Portland acts as well, such as rapper the Last Artful, Dodgr, cosmic trance-inducer Cat Hoch, post-rock quartet 1939 Ensemble, R&B singer TYuS and Goodfoot regulars McTuff.
Check out the full lineup on the poster below, and as usual, expect a few more additions in the coming weeks. Pickathon is Aug. 3-6 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. Tickets are already on sale.
