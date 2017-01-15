So, what would Pickathon do for a followup? We found out last night at Revolution Hall. And while not quite as huge as last year, it's still impressive. Retro-soul has always been a big draw for the festival's top slots, and this year it's landed its biggest name in that field: Charles Bradley. One of the most intensely passionate performers currently touring, the 68-year-old Screaming Eagle of Soul had to cancel a swath of shows late last year after being diagnosed with stomach cancer, and while there hasn't been many updates regarding his health, the fact that he's picking up dates on several festivals has to be a good sign. There's also Southern rockers (and kinda, sorta locals) Drive-By Truckers, who, like Tweedy, are such an obvious fit for Pickathon it's amazing that this'll be their first time. And then there's indie-rock legends Dinosaur Jr., who've entered the 12th year of arguably the most successful reunion ever. If they end up doing a late-night set in the Galaxy Barn, it's damn near a lock to supersede Thee Oh Sees' as the most epic ever. And I hate describing things as "epic," but what other word are you gonna use?