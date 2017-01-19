In case you missed it, Radiohead is playing Moda Center this spring. This is a big deal, not just because it's Radiohead—the Beatles of the 21st century according to the never-hyperbolic NME, and the 73rd greatest band of all-time according to Dave Matthews—but because the British art-rock troupe hasn't played Portland in over 20 years. The last time they came near town, it was 1998 at the Salem Armory, on the OK Computer Tour. By the release of 2000's legacy-solidifying Kid A, they'd forsaken the state of Oregon completely—until now. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 am.