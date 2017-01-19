Riley Brown: My main goal for this project, besides making a video that stands out from the rest, was to have fun. I noticed before this project that I was starting to lose enjoyment and interest in going out and shooting visuals. I knew that that feeling had to change. What I like about working with Maze is that we're really good with thinking on the fly about what will work visually, and neither one of us is afraid to say no. My favorite part was the whole basketball sequence because it was improvised on the spot and we were both laughing nonstop while filming it. But I also love the vibrant and very saturated color theme throughout the video, and having a different location for each bar in the track. I have personally never seen it done before. It's a very different video than what people are used to seeing.